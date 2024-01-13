French president Macron demands 'revolutionary' government but few new faces

PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron on Jan 12 asked ministers to be “revolutionaries”, after a government reshuffle that left many of the same faces in place and raised doubts over gender equity and policy priorities.

“I don’t want ministers who administer, I want ministers who act,” Mr Macron told the first cabinet meeting under France’s youngest-ever Prime Minister Gabriel Attal, people present told AFP.

“I don’t want managers, I want revolutionaries”, he said.

Naming the young, articulate Mr Attal to the premiership and freshening the ministerial roster is a bid by Mr Macron to breathe new life into his flagging second term, hobbled by the lack of an absolute majority in parliament.

But many of the people sitting around the cabinet table for the new government’s first weekly meeting on Jan 12 were still firmly in the same seats as before the change.

Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti and Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu remained in place.

“Macron has managed to make a spectacular show with a team that at its core looks very much like the previous one,” conservative daily Le Figaro wrote.

“The new prime minister would doubtless have liked to go further with renewing the team.”

“Why would Macron give up his bosses when they could do him harm from the outside?“ left-leaning Liberation commented.

The men clinging fast to the great offices of state have also meant immediate blasts at Mr Macron for failing to consider women.

“Equality between women and men must also be expressed in the heart of sovereign power,” said departing foreign minister Catherine Colonna – replaced by a man, longtime Macron supporter Stephane Sejourne.

He was in a civil partnership with Mr Attal, France’s first openly gay prime minister, but their relationship is now believed to be over.