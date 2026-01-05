French President Macron clarifies comments on US operation against Venezuelan leader Maduro

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

French President Emmanuel Macron had earlier said that Venezuelans "can only rejoice" at the overthrowing of Mr Nicolas Maduro.

PARIS – French President Emmanuel Macron on Jan 5 said he “neither supported nor approved” the US military operation to grab Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro , a government spokesman said.

His comment clarified an initial public reaction Mr Macron made that Venezuelans “can only rejoice” at the overthrowing of Mr Maduro.

That first reaction drew criticism from several political figures in France, some of whom saw the French President as kowtowing to US President Donald Trump.

It also contrasted with a reaction from French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot, who on Jan 3 condemned the US operation, saying it undermined international law, while stressing that no solution to Venezuela’s crisis can be imposed from the outside.

On Jan 5 , government spokeswoman Maud Bregeon reported Mr Macron as telling Cabinet ministers: “We defend international law and the freedom of peoples. The method employed is neither supported nor approved.”

She said Mr Macron added that, for Venezuela, “if there is to be a transition, then the 2024 winner must obviously play a central role in it”.

That was in reference to Venezuelan presidential candidate Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia, who was widely considered the rightful victor of a 2024 presidential election.

Mr Maduro, however, was proclaimed the winner, sparking deadly riots that were brutally repressed.

Mr Maduro’s Vice-President, Ms Delcy Rodriguez, has taken over Venezuela’s government as interim leader , and said she wants to discuss “cooperation” with Washington. The country’s military has said it recognises her authority.

Mr Trump says the US is now “in charge” of Venezuela .

The White House on Jan 4 indicated it does not want regime change, just a pliant new Venezuelan government, even if filled with former Maduro associates. AFP