French presidency: Macron assured Ukraine's Zelenskiy of support

FILE PHOTO: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and French President Emmanuel Macron pose for a picture during a meeting on the sidelines of the European Political Community Summit in Granada, Spain October 5, 2023. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo
Updated
38 sec ago
Published
40 sec ago

PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron reaffirmed his country's support for Ukraine during a phone call on Wednesday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, the French presidency said.

Macron's conversation with Zelenskiy comes amid speculation that Israel's war with Hamas may impact Western powers' support for Ukraine as it fights Russia.

"He assured the Ukrainian president that the proliferation of crises would not weaken French and European support for Ukraine, which will be there for as long as it takes," said Macron's office.

Earlier this month, NATO members assured Zelenskiy that they would sustain military aid to Ukraine as it braces for another wartime winter, even as Western attention focuses on the fallout from Hamas' attack on Israel. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top