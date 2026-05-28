French power demand rises as deadly heatwave intensifies

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In France, a peak of 52.8 gigawatts is expected at 2.30pm on May 28, up from around 47 gigawatts a week earlier.

The deadly heatwave gripping north-west Europe is set to intensify in Spain and France, lifting power demand for cooling and threatening fresh temperature records.

The escalating heat in Spain in France is forecast to see average temperatures climb 6 deg C to 9 deg C above normal in the days ahead, according to analysis from Vaisala. Daytime highs of 39 deg C are possible in the south of France, government forecaster Meteo-France said.

Higher cooling demand in France is lifting daytime power consumption. A peak of 52.8 gigawatts is expected at 2.30pm on May 28, up from around 47 gigawatts a week earlier, according to RTE data.

The searing start to the season is sharpening concerns about Europe’s ability to adapt to a warming climate. Meteorologists and long-term weather models expect conditions this summer to support more heatwaves and extreme temperatures.

Of the 51 heatwaves recorded in France since 1947, more than half were in the past 15 years, according to Meteo-France.

Fuelled by a high-pressure heat dome, the heatwave is forecast to strengthen slightly before easing this weekend. The weather pattern has blocked clouds and settled the atmosphere, fuelling booming solar generation that has driven power prices below zero. At the same time, wind speeds have declined, leading to higher evening power prices in Germany as supplies tighten once the sun sets.

In Spain, highs could hit 38 deg C in the south-west and 37 deg C in the north, according to AEMET.

The extreme temperatures have been linked to deaths in France and Spain. The authorities there have issued amber warnings for high temperatures on May 28 in western France and northern Spain.

Heat health alerts have also been issued through May 28 across England, with amber warnings in the southern half of the country. BLOOMBERG