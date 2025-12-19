French police raid home of Culture Minister Rachida Dati in graft probe

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

A probe was opened into Ms Dati on Oct 14, over possible corruption, influence peddling and embezzlement of public funds.

PARIS - French police on Dec 18 searched the homes of Culture Minister Rachida Dati, as well as the ministry and the Paris town hall she presides over, as part of a corruption probe, prosecutors said.

The police raid comes as Ms Dati, who heads the town hall in the seventh district of Paris, is campaigning to be elected mayor of the French capital in 2026.

Ms Dati, 60, has been accused of accepting nearly €300,000 (S$450,000) in undeclared payments from major energy group GDF Suez while a member of the European Parliament between 2010 and 2011. She has denied any wrongdoing.

The national financial prosecutor’s office on Dec 18 said the raids came after it had opened an investigation on Oct 14 into Ms Dati over possible corruption, influence peddling and embezzlement of public funds.

Ms Dati held a seat in the European Parliament from 2009 to 2019 on behalf of France’s main right-wing party, and has been repeatedly accused of influence peddling.

Accusations that she was lobbying on behalf of GDF Suez first emerged in French media reports in 2013 and the European Parliament’s ethics committee questioned her.

French investigative television show “Complement d’Enquete” and the Nouvel Observateur magazine renewed the allegations in June.

Ms Dati wants to become the French capital’s second woman mayor in a row in the March 2026 municipal vote.

She hopes to replace Socialist mayor Anne Hidalgo, 66, who is to step down after two terms in the post. AFP