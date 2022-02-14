French police kill man who attacked them with knife at Paris rail station

PARIS (REUTERS) - Police on Monday (Feb 14) morning killed a person who attacked them with a knife at Paris' Gare du Nord station, French transport minister Jean-Baptiste Djebbari told RMC radio.

The incident was not thought to be terrorist-related, the minister said.

"The person who attacked them died on the spot," Mr Djebbari said, adding that two police officers had received minor injuries.

Gare du Nord is one of Europe's biggest train stations and home to international train services connecting to Britain and Belgium.

Mr Djebarri said the incident had caused major traffic disruptions on Monday morning.

French Interior Minister earlier said on Twitter that the incident took place at around 7 a.m. on Monday morning, adding that no members of the public had been hurt.

Mr Djebbari told RMC Radio that the incident was not thought to be terrorist-related, and that the person in question was already known to the police.

Worries over violent crime and terrorism are among key concerns for French voters, as people prepare to take the polls for April's presidential election.