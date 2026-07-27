French police arrest man after knife attack in Paris

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The man attacked the three women, who were aged 19, 24 and 36, with two kitchen knives, severely wounding two of them.

PARIS – French police detained a man on July 27 after he attacked three women with knives near Porte de Clichy in Paris, Interior Minister Laurent Nunez told reporters.

The man attacked the three women, who were aged 19, 24 and 36, with two kitchen knives, severely wounding two of them, Nunez said.

The minister said the man had been detained by an off-duty police officer.

“I pay tribute to him, it was a courageous act,” Nunez added.

The motive of the attack remains unknown, Nunez said, adding that police could not verify the identity of the attacker, whose declarations were “incoherent” when he was being arrested. REUTERS