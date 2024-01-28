French PM considers more help for farmers as protests persist

French farmers use their tractors during a go-slow operation near Roissy Charles-de-Gaulle airport as they protest over price pressures, taxes and green regulation, grievances shared by farmers across Europe, in Compans, near Paris, France, January 27, 2024. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
PARIS - The French government is considering further help for the country's farmers, Prime Minister Gabriel Attal said on Sunday, as their nationwide protests to demand better pay and living conditions showed no sign of abating.

Farmers in France, the European Union's biggest agricultural producer, complain they face unfair competition from rivals in more lightly regulated countries. To press their cause, they have set up roadblocks on major roads over the last week.

"We will look at any other measures we can take regarding those aspects of unfair competition," Attal told reporters.

Already on Friday, the government dropped plans to gradually reduce state subsidies on agricultural diesel, and announced other steps to reduce the financial and administrative pressures farmers face.

Farmers, however, want more.

The FNSEA, France's biggest farmers' union, has said it will continue protests and other unions have threatened roadblocks around Paris and the Rungis food market near the capital.

Farmers in other European countries, including Germany and Poland, have also staged protests, saying the European Union is not doing enough to protect them from cheaper production elsewhere. REUTERS

