French PM Castex tests positive for Covid-19 after meeting Belgian counterpart

PARIS (AFP) - French Prime Minister Jean Castex tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday (Nov 22) evening, his office told AFP, adding that he would isolate for 10 days while continuing to work.

Mr Castex "immediately carried out a PCR test" after finding out that one of his daughters had tested positive, his office said.

He had been in Brussels on Monday morning, where he met his Belgian counterpart Alexander De Croo.

He was accompanied on the trip by several other senior colleagues, including France's Interior Minister Gerard Darmanin and Europe Minister Clement Beaune.

The 56-year-old head of government received two doses of the vaccine in the spring and had never tested positive before.

President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte both contracted the disease last year.

Belgian Prime Minister De Croo is in quarantine, Belgian broadcaster VRT reported late on Monday.

He will be tested on Wednesday and will stay in quarantine until then, along with four other affected Belgian ministers, VRT quoted a spokesman of De Croo as saying.