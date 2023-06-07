French pension reform protesters briefly storm 2024 Olympics headquarters

PARIS - French anti-pension reform protesters stormed the headquarters of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on Tuesday, as trade unions made a last-gasp attempt to pressure lawmakers into reversing President Emmanuel Macron’s raising of the retirement age.

BFM TV broadcast images of several dozen hard-left CGT trade union militants briefly occupying the building in Aubervilliers in northern Paris.

“There was no violence and no damage,” a Games spokesman told Reuters.

The latest nationwide protests attracted far fewer people compared to the last demonstration on May 1.

The French government said a total of 281,000 people took to the streets across France on Tuesday, well below the figure of 782,000 for the prior protests on May 1.

Trade unions have fought Mr Macron’s move to make the French work longer since mid-January, with rolling strikes and protests that have at times descended into violence on the fringes.

However, the level of violence at the demonstrations has gradually abated, after major clashes broke out in March and April, although some minor vandalism occurred at the end of Tuesday’s protest in Paris.

Mr Macron says it was necessary to lift the legal retirement age by two years to 64 to plug a widening pension deficit. However, trade unions say the money can be found in other ways, such as raising taxes on the wealthy.

The new pension law is already on the statute books and after months of rare unity among the biggest trade unions, there are now divisions over where to focus energies.

Ms Sophie Binet, the secretary-general of the CGT, said her union would fight on.

“There’s a lot of anger but also fatigue,” Ms Binet said, adding that strikers had felt their wallets pinched.

‘Balance of power’

Between 400,000 and 600,000 people were expected to join the protests, authorities said, which would be down from more than a million who took part at the height of the pension protests earlier this year.

Some protesters have threatened to disrupt next summer’s Olympics if Mr Macron does not back down. Banners reading “No retirement, No Olympics” were visible in Paris.