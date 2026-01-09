French opposition parties seek to topple government over Mercosur

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

PARIS, Jan 9 - France's far-right and far-left opposition parties will launch no-confidence motions against France's weak minority government in response to the likely approval on Friday of the EU's Mercosur trade deal.

The far-left France Unbowed (LFI) party said it would file a no-confidence motion on Friday morning, while the far-right National Rally (RN) said it would also launch one against the European Commission chief in Brussels.

The no-confidence motions underline the domestic political blowback French President Emmanuel Macron's government faces over the trade deal with South American nations as it battles to pass an already-late 2026 budget through a truculent parliament.

It seems unlikely the RN and LFI will muster enough votes in parliament to oust the government, led by Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu. Still, their threats underline the perilous political tightrope Macron's administration continues to walk just over a year before the 2027 presidential election.

LECORNU SAYS MOTIONS WEAKEN FRANCE'S VOICE

Macron says France will vote against the Mercosur accord. However, the treaty only requires qualified majority support among EU member states for the deal to be signed by the European Commission and the South American bloc. The European Parliament would then need to ratify the accord.

In a post on X late on Thursday, RN party president Jordan Bardella said Macron's pledge not to vote in favour of the deal was mere posturing amounting to "a betrayal of French farmers."

In a separate X post, RN party chief Marine Le Pen called on Macron "to announce, if necessary, the suspension of France's contribution to the European Union budget."

LFI lower house chief Mathilde Panot said on X that France had been "humiliated" by Brussels and on the world stage.

"Lecornu and Macron must go," she wrote.

Lecornu said the motions of no confidence were sending a negative signal abroad at a time France should be trying to display unity to convince other European nations and was delaying talks to agree on a budget.

"Tabling a motion of no-confidence in this context... is choosing to weaken France's voice rather than show national unity in defence of our agriculture," Lecornu posted on X.

DEAL LOOKS SET TO PASS

EU nations are expected on Friday to approve the signing of the bloc's largest ever free trade accord with Mercosur.

Supporters, including Germany and Spain, argue it is a vital part of an EU push to unlock new markets to offset business lost from U.S. tariffs and to reduce reliance on China.

Opponents led by France, the European Union's largest agricultural producer, say the agreement will jack up imports of cheap food products, undercutting domestic farmers.

French farmers staged a new protest on Friday against the deal. The Confederation Paysanne farmers' lobby group had tractors driving slowly to block traffic on the main highway route around Paris on Friday, with one tractor carrying the slogan 'Stop the EU-Mercosur Agreement!' REUTERS