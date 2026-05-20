French officers raid Nestle’s Perrier water bottling site

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Perrier has been under scrutiny for months since French media reported in 2024 that the brand had been using water treatments that made the water unfit to be still described as natural mineral water.

PARIS – French officers from the anti-fraud department on May 19 raided a Perrier water bottling site and a lab located elsewhere in the country, owned by Swiss food group Nestle.

Nestle confirmed raids were carried out on May 19 at two of its water sites in Vergeze, where Perrier is bottled, and a lab in the Vosges mountains. “We continue to cooperate fully with the relevant authorities,” a spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

The raids were part of an investigation started after a complaint filed to the Paris prosecutor by a consumer group alleging “deceit”, Radio France reported.

The anti-fraud department declined to comment and the Paris prosecutor’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Perrier has been under scrutiny for months since French media reported in 2024 that the brand and many other mineral water producers had been using water treatments to prevent contamination that made the water unfit to be still described as natural mineral water.

A French court in late 2025 rejected a case against Perrier brought by another consumer group. REUTERS