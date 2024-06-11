French left-wing parties pledge to team up for snap elections

A general view shows the hemicycle during the questions to the Prime Minister session at the National Assembly in Paris, France, April 3, 2024. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo
Updated
Jun 11, 2024, 01:45 PM
Published
Jun 11, 2024, 12:40 PM

PARIS - France's opposition left-wing parties late on Monday pledged to work together and nominate joint candidates in snap parliament elections later this month to challenge the government and Marine Le Pen's far-right movement.

The country's socialists, greens, communists and the more radical France Unbowed party in a joint release made a call for a shared platform to "present an alternative to (President) Emmanuel Macron and fight against the racist project of the far right".

The parties said they would support a joint candidate in each electoral district from the first round of voting on June 30.

The bloc had worked together during the previous parliamentary campaign in 2022 before a leadership struggle and policy differences - including on the Gaza war - led to cracks in their alliance.

Following a massive loss for his Renaissance party in Sunday's European Parliament election, Macron announced snap elections and dissolved the National Assembly.

In a first opinion poll released on Monday, the far-right National Rally was forecast to score the most votes without securing an absolute majority. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top