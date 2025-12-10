French lawmakers pass social security Budget in knife-edge vote

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu (centre, left) is aiming to get the broader state Budget through Parliament before year-end.

PARIS - French lawmakers narrowly approved the 2026 social security Budget on Dec 9, handing Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu a crucial victory but at ‍enormous ​political cost that could still threaten his fragile ‍government.

Mr Lecornu is seeking to get the broader state Budget through Parliament before year-end, but his costly ​concessions to ​win Socialist support have alienated allies and left him politically weakened.

Lawmakers approved the Bill by a margin of just 13, highlighting the government's precarious position in ‍a divided lower house where no party holds a majority.

Mr Lecornu's gamble to win Socialist ​lawmakers' support succeeded - but only by ⁠making concessions that have infuriated centrist and conservative allies over their cost.

Socialists backed the Bill after Mr Lecornu agreed to freeze President Emmanuel Macron's landmark 2023 pension reform until after the 2027 presidential ​election.

The approval secures funding for health care, pensions and welfare, although it leaves a funding shortfall likely close ‌to €20 billion (S$30 billion).

Social security ​accounts for over 40 per cent of France's overall public sector spending.

But any relief the victory gives Mr Lecornu may prove short-lived as lawmakers prepare to vote later this month on the overall state budget, currently under review in the Senate.

The government aims to cut France's budget deficit - already one of the euro zone's largest - to less than 5 per cent of GDP in 2026. But it has little room to manoeuvre in a fractious ​Parliament in the absence of a majority.

Budget battles have already toppled three governments since Mr Macron lost ​his parliamentary majority in a snap 2024 election - including ‌Mr Michel Barnier's Cabinet, which fell to a no-confidence vote over 2024's Budget. REUTERS