French lawmakers back farm bill despite pesticide outcry

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PARIS, July 21 - French lawmakers approved an emergency farm bill in the early hours of Tuesday that could allow the temporary reintroduction of two pesticides accused of harming bees, despite being banned in France but authorised in the European Union.

• France's National Assembly adopted the bill by 296 votes to 224, with support mainly from right-wing and far-right lawmakers.

• It followed a compromise text and was due to face a final Senate vote later in the day.

• The vote has angered environmental groups and raised questions over the future of Ecological Transition Minister Monique Barbut, who French media said could resign after the Senate vote. She was absent from the National Assembly vote.

• The most contested measure would allow, by a waiver, the use of acetamiprid on hazelnuts and flupyradifurone on sugar beets, apples and cherries.

• Greenpeace denounced the bill as "a disgrace", saying it ignored scientific warnings about risks to pollinators, ecosystems and health.

• The sugar industry says the pesticides are needed to protect crops from aphids, which have ravaged beet harvests in previous years.

• A waiver would have to be approved by France's health and safety agency, Anses, and could not exceed three years.

• "The compromise puts science back at the heart of the decision-making process," Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu said on X on Tuesday.

• The bill also eases rules for water-storage infrastructure and includes measures on farm income, livestock protection and wolf attacks.

• Last year, France's constitutional court had blocked the re-introduction of acetamiprid over insufficient safeguards.

• Agriculture Minister Annie Genevard and government spokesperson Maud Bregeon declined to comment on Tuesday when asked about Barbut's possible resignation. REUTERS