French infant tests positive for toxin linked to baby formula recalls

– A French infant has tested positive for the toxin cereulide after consuming baby formula, the Health Ministry said on Feb 27 , following a contamination scare that sparked recalls in more than 60 countries.

This is the first case of a French infant testing positive for cereulide – a toxin known to cause nausea and diarrhoea – following its initial detection in December in formula containing arachidonic acid oil.

The deaths of three infants are suspected to be linked to the consumption of recalled infant formula in France where the authorities have launched a probe.

While an initial stool test for the infant returned positive for the toxin cereulide, the Health Ministry warned that a direct causal link has yet to be established.

“This result confirms that the child in question was exposed to this toxin,” the ministry said, adding it “may explain the symptoms”.

The ministry stated that the child’s medical team and toxicology experts are working to determine the source of the contamination.

While officials have not released details about the patient, Radio France reported the infant spent one night in the hospital in February after consuming formula produced by the French dairy giant Danone.

Eight infants in Belgium tested positive for the toxin in February , all of whom showed mild symptoms.

Manufacturers including European giants like Nestle, Danone and Lactalis, have recalled formula in more than 60 countries including several EU states since December.

The European Union on Feb 25 also imposed tighter border controls on imports of a baby milk ingredient from China after it was singled out as the source of a major contamination scare.

The EU did not name any company, but Chinese firm Cabio Biotech has come under scrutiny as the supplier of the ingredient suspected of being tainted. AFP