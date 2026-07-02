French government to face no-confidence vote over heatwave handling

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The motion was expected to be discussed at the National Assembly on July 6.

PARIS - French Green party lawmakers on July 2 filed a no-confidence motion against the government over its handling of a severe heatwave in late June, as the country braces for a third possible bout of extreme temperatures next week.

The motion, backed by 32 Green lawmakers, 25 hard-left France Unbowed lawmakers and one Socialist lawmaker, was expected to be discussed at the National Assembly on July 6, a spokesperson for the Green party at the National Assembly told Reuters.

The bid to topple Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu’s minority government is unlikely to succeed.

The National Rally has already said it will not back the motion, and the Socialists have not supported any of the no-confidence motions filed against Lecornu since he took office in 2 025.

Government spokesperson Maud Bregeon said on July 1 ahead of the motion’s filing: “There is a government managing the crisis and there are political forces fueling the crisis by introducing the motion.”

Though temperatures have started to drop from record-high levels, they are still around 30 deg C in much of the country and are expected to rise again at the weekend, national weather forecaster Meteo France has said.

France has recorded at least 1,000 excess deaths during the blistering heatwave that has swept Europe since June 20, the public health agency said on June 28 , warning that the true figure was likely to be higher.

During questions at the National Assembly on June 30 , Cyriele Chatelain, who leads the Green party at the National Assembly, said the government bore some responsibility for the deaths during the heatwave.

Some Green lawmakers have suggested that as many as 10,000 people may have died in the heatwave, which Lecornu angrily challenged as “scandalous” and “undignified”. REUTERS