French PM Lecornu survives no-confidence vote over forced budget

PARIS – French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu survived a no-confidence vote on Jan 23 following his move to force his budget through Parliament, in a symbolic victory with more such challenges expected.

Mr Lecornu on Jan 20 used a constitutional power to ram part of the 2026 budget through Parliament without a vote, after making concessions to gain the backing of the Socialists.

The key swing group showed their support on Jan 23 by blocking the no-confidence motion filed by the hard left from passing.

A second no-confidence motion filed by the far right was also blocked.

Mr Lecornu will have to use the same constitutional power twice more to enact the full budget into law, exposing Mr Lecornu to further no-confidence motions.

“Things are now at an impasse. The text can no longer be voted on, and we believe France must have a budget,” the prime minister said on Tuesday.

The move marked a row-back for Mr Lecornu who pledged in 2025 to seek Parliament’s approval, in a bid to avoid the fate of his two predecessors who were ousted over budget negotiations.

But on Jan 19, Mr Lecornu conceded with “a certain degree of regret and a bit of bitterness” that he had to invoke the power to push the budget through.

Ahead of the vote, the Socialists signalled that the use of the measure was “the least bad solution” and the latest draft showed “progress” with concessions, including an increase in a top-up benefit for the lowest-paid employees and the rollout of one-euro meals for students.

After the second part of the budget is rammed through on Jan 23, likely triggering another no-confidence motion, the budget text must then be reviewed by the upper-house Senate before returning to the National Assembly for final adoption.

Far-right leader Ms Marine Le Pen said government opponents who supported Mr Lecornu in the confidence vote would pay the price in future elections, including local elections in March and presidential elections in 2027.

“Don’t think that no one is watching you. The French people see you, and they will make you pay for it at the ballot box,” she told lawmakers ahead of the vote. “Not only for the (budgetary) bloodletting you are inflicting on them, but also for the humiliating process you are using.” AFP, REUTERS