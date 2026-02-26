French government survives two no-confidence votes on energy law

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu attends a debate before votes on two no-confidence motions against the French government following the adoption of a new energy law through decree, at the National Assembly in Paris, France, February 25, 2026. REUTERS/Abdul Saboor

PARIS, Feb 25 - The French government survived two no-confidence motions in parliament on Wednesday that were brought after it adopted a new energy law by decree earlier in February, following years of disagreement in the National Assembly over the measure.

The motion, filed by France's far-right National Rally (RN) party, was backed by 140 members of parliament; 289 votes are needed for the motion to pass. The second motion, filed by hard-left France Unbowed (LFI), was backed by 108 members of parliament.

The failed votes give Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu's minority government some breathing room after several attempts to unseat it since taking office. The government survived two other no-confidence votes earlier this year after pushing a delayed budget through the National Assembly. Still, the country's politics remain unsettled, with President Emmanuel Macron facing low approval ratings as he nears the end of his second term.

France set out a long-delayed energy strategy earlier this month that scaled back its renewable energy goals and eased pressure on state-run utility Electricite de France (EDF) by reversing a mandate to shut down 14 nuclear reactors.

The law had triggered fierce debate among lawmakers pitting support for renewable subsidies against those advocating for financing new nuclear energy at a time when France is struggling with high debt. REUTERS