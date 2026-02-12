French government alerts prosecutor to diplomat with Epstein ties

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

PARIS - France’s foreign minister has notified prosecutors about a middle-ranking French diplomat who had ties to Jeffrey Epstein and is suspected of transferring United Nations documents to the late convicted sex offender.

The name of Mr Fabrice Aidan appears in more than 200 documents released by the US Department of Justice, including emails he sent to Epstein between 2010 and 2016 from both his personal and UN accounts.

Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said his ministry had initiated its own administrative investigation and disciplinary proceedings against Mr Aidan, and described the allegations as “extremely serious.”

Prosecutors in Paris will decide whether to open a criminal investigation.

Reuters was unable to reach Mr Aidan for comment via his X handle. His LinkedIn account appeared to have been deleted, Reuters’ online searches found.

The UN documents in question include UN Security Council briefings and reports.

A readout of a call between former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon and Turkey’s foreign minister that Mr Aidan sent to a superior was then forwarded to Epstein.

Mr Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, said the allegations of corruption and disclosure of confidential information would be addressed “in accordance with the organisation’s legal and policy framework.”

“It goes without saying that the sharing of confidential information without express authority to do so is against procedure,” Mr Dujarric told Reuters in an emailed statement.

Code to Epstein’s Paris apartment

“These emails, including the transfer of UN documents, are staggering,” Mr Barrot told RTL radio.

He said he had learned of Mr Aidan’s actions on Feb 10 via a report published by French investigative website Mediapart.

In one email exchange, Mr Aidan asked Epstein whether he could have the entrance codes to the financier’s luxury apartment in Paris - a request Epstein responded to favourably.

Mr Aidan joined the Foreign Ministry around 2000.

He is identified by the ministry as a “principal secretary of foreign affairs currently on personal leave and working outside the ministry.”

Mr Gerard Araud, France’s ambassador to the United States at the time, said on X that he had sent Mr Aidan back to France.

He did not say why but referred to the existence of an FBI file on Mr Aidan, of which he gave no details.

His work at the ministry included a secondment at UN headquarters in New York from 2006 to 2013.

At the time of his resignation from the secondment, a disciplinary process against him was under way, Mr Dujarric said.

Macron ‘appalled’ by findings

President Emmanuel Macron is “appalled by the recent findings,” a source close to the French leader said.

Government spokeswoman Maud Bregeon said “judicial bodies must take up this case if they so wish. All light must be shed on this appalling and far-reaching affair.”

The release of a cache of new files in the US in 2026 has revealed a host of new Epstein connections with politicians, royals and the ultra-rich across Europe and the US.

In France, former Culture Minister Jack Lang stepped down from the Arab World Institute, a Foreign Ministry-backed cultural organisation, after his name appeared hundreds of times in the documents. REUTERS