French foreign minister blames Iran for US attacks

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The United States and Iran traded strikes for the second day on July 9.

PARIS – France’s Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said that Iran had brought new US attacks upon itself by violating a truce deal on July 9 .

“It was Iran that, by targeting ships sailing in Omani waters, violated its own commitments as well as international law,” Barrot told TF1 television when asked about the latest US strikes.

“Iran violated the agreement reached with the United States” in June , Barrot added, calling for calm between the rival forces.

“This type of manoeuvre must absolutely stop so that these crucial negotiations can continue under the best possible conditions,” he said.

The United States and Iran traded strikes for the second day on July 9 as they battle over the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

US forces said their latest attacks on Iran were aimed at “their ability to threaten the freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz”, citing recent strikes against shipping in the waterway.

Iran said it had launched attacks against US bases in Kuwait and Bahrain. AFP