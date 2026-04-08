French Foreign Minister Barrot hopes Trump does not go ahead with threat against Iran

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France's Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noel Barrot speaks during a press conference on the second day of the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting at Vaux-de-Cernay Abbey in Cernay-la-Ville near Paris, France, March 27, 2026. REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq/File Photo

PARIS, April 7 - French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said on Tuesday that he hoped U.S. President Trump would not go ahead with his latest threats against Iran.

"One does not erase a civilisation...This ultimatum is not the first that President Trump has set since the war started," Barrot told France 2 television.

"Obviously I hope he does not go ahead with his threats that would push the region but also the world in a new escalation that would be particularly dangerous," he added

Trump on Tuesday threatened that "a whole civilization will die tonight" as Iran showed no sign of accepting his ultimatum to open the Strait of Hormuz by Tuesday evening. REUTERS