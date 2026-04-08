Straitstimes.com header logo

French Foreign Minister Barrot hopes Trump does not go ahead with threat against Iran

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

France's Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noel Barrot speaks during a press conference on the second day of the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting at Vaux-de-Cernay Abbey in Cernay-la-Ville near Paris, France, March 27, 2026. REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq/File Photo

France's Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noel Barrot speaks during a press conference on the second day of the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting at Vaux-de-Cernay Abbey in Cernay-la-Ville near Paris, France, March 27, 2026. REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq/File Photo

Google Preferred Source badge

PARIS, April 7 - French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said on Tuesday that he hoped U.S. President Trump would not go ahead with his latest threats against Iran.

"One does not erase a civilisation...This ultimatum is not the first that President Trump has set since the war started," Barrot told France 2 television.

"Obviously I hope he does not go ahead with his threats that would push the region but also the world in a new escalation that would be particularly dangerous," he added

Trump on Tuesday threatened that "a whole civilization will die tonight" as Iran showed no sign of accepting his ultimatum to open the Strait of Hormuz by Tuesday evening. REUTERS

See more on

France

Television

Iran

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.