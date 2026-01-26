Straitstimes.com header logo

French food producer Vitagermine recalls batches of baby formula

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Vitagermine brand Babybio said on its website it had recalled three specific batches of infant formula.

Vitagermine brand Babybio said on its website it had recalled three specific batches of infant formula.

PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM FACEBOOK/BABYBIO - OFFICIEL

Google Preferred Source badge

PARIS - French food and beverage maker Vitagermine has recalled specific batches of baby formula as a precautionary measure, it said on Jan 25, as a toxin contamination scare continued to spread.

Some of the world’s largest dairy companies, including Danone, Nestle and privately-owned Lactalis, have in January

recalled batches of infant milk formula

as a precaution due to possible contamination with cereulide, a toxin that can cause nausea and vomiting.

Babybio, a Vitagermine brand, said on its website it had recalled three specific batches of infant formula.

“In the current sector context and following recent changes in the authorities’ recommendations, we have conducted new investigations,” Babybio said.

“The results we have just received have led us to take the decision today to withdraw three batches strictly limited to Optima 1 infant formula for newborns.”

French investigators are examining

the deaths of two infants

who had consumed baby formula products that were subject to a precautionary recall earlier in January. REUTERS

More on this topic
Nestle recall: How a dangerous food toxin ended up in baby formula
SFA recalls 2 infant formula products due to presence of toxin
See more on

France

Food and beverage sector

Food hygiene/safety

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.