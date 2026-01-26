French food producer Vitagermine recalls batches of baby formula

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Vitagermine brand Babybio said on its website it had recalled three specific batches of infant formula.

PARIS - French food and beverage maker Vitagermine has recalled specific batches of baby formula as a precautionary measure, it said on Jan 25 , as a toxin contamination scare continued to spread.

Some of the world’s largest dairy companies, including Danone, Nestle and privately-owned Lactalis, have in January recalled batches of infant milk formula as a precaution due to possible contamination with cereulide, a toxin that can cause nausea and vomiting.

“In the current sector context and following recent changes in the authorities’ recommendations, we have conducted new investigations,” Babybio said.

“The results we have just received have led us to take the decision today to withdraw three batches strictly limited to Optima 1 infant formula for newborns.”