French foie gras in short supply, forcing farmers to adapt

SAMATAN, France - Foie gras pate, the consummate delicacy of French holiday tables, might be harder to find in 2022 and certainly pricier because of a bird flu outbreak that ravaged farms across the west and south last winter.

After millions of ducks and geese were culled to halt the epidemic, some farmers say they are having to take an unprecedented step – using females to produce the luxury treat.

The taste is the same, but female livers are much smaller and harder to work with, and the impact on a producer’s bottom line is inescapable.

“It was double or nothing, but either we just sat and waited – which is not in our nature – or we try to offer a product that respects our consumers,” said Mr Benjamin Constant in Samatan, south-west France.

President of the foie gras marketing board for the Gers department of south-western France, Mr Constant warned that it was only a stopgap measure, especially for higher-quality fresh foie gras.

Most livers have veins that must be removed, but those of female livers are much bigger and require more effort to extract, which puts off clients seeking the smooth texture of fresh foie gras that is either seared in a pan, or used to make pate.

“A significant amount cannot be sold fresh, which penalises the producers who sell at public markets,” Mr Constant said.

Mr Jacques Candelon, who has been raising ducks in the plains of nearby Sarrant since 1998, said this is the first year most of his 26,000 birds are females, which are usually reserved to produce meat for export.

“Eighty per cent are females – it was either that or nothing,” the 52-year-old told AFP at his farm, dressed head to toe in protective gear to prevent any contamination of his animals.

Animal rights activists have long denounced the force-feeding of ducks and geese to make foie gras, calling it an unnecessary cruelty despite producers’ claims of introducing measures to make the process more humane.

France remains the world’s largest producer and consumer, usually raising some 30 million ducks alone each year, even though some French cities have banned it from official functions.

But two brutal bird flu outbreaks in recent years decimated flocks as the authorities imposed culls, with just 21 million ducks raised in 2021, a number expected to plunge to 15 million for 2022, according to Comite Interprofessionnel des Palmipedes a Foie Gras (Cifog), the foie gras producers’ association.

More problematic was the impact on breeding farms, which found themselves with only scant numbers of male chicks to offer producers in 2022.