French fighters in Ukraine rubbish Russian 'dead mercenaries' claims

PARIS - “As far as the Russians are concerned, I’ve already been dead twice,” grinned Franck, who is one of a number of alleged French “mercenaries” in Ukraine that Moscow claimed to have killed in a recent strike.

Without providing evidence, the Russian defence ministry claimed last week’s overnight attack on Kharkiv, northeastern Ukraine, had “eliminated” about 60 fighters, “most” of them French citizens”, and wounded 20 others.

“Luckily, they weren’t serious deaths because I’ve come back to life,” joked the burly Frenchman, who spoke to AFP from the front line in Ukraine, where he is fighting in the International Legion.

Several lists – including one said to reveal the identity of around 30 “dead French mercenaries” – have been shared massively on social media by the Kremlin’s Telegram channels and pro-Kremlin activists.

The names include that of Franck, who Russian media had already declared dead in a 2022 video seen by AFP.

“I lost my Go-pro camera in a trench in the Zaporizhzhia region,” he told AFP, his face uncovered but his full name kept secret for security reasons.

“They mixed my pictures in with ones of corpses to say my entire group had died.”

Paris has accused Moscow of spreading disinformation about France.

AFP also spoke to two other French nationals on the lists.

All three French army veterans denied being in Kharkiv during the attack and rejected the accusation they were mercenaries.

They said they had been the target of “propaganda” designed to “undermine their credibility” as volunteers fighting alongside the Ukrainian army.

ChatGPT lists

Mr Beranger Minaud, who met AFP in person on Jan 25 in eastern France, said he left Ukraine in September 2023 after being wounded.

“As far as I’m concerned, it’s impossible for 50 French fighters to be in the same place and the same time in Ukraine,” he said.

“I find it hard to believe there are more than 50 altogether now. And the ones I know are in different units all over the country,” he said.

French security sources estimate there are around 100 French volunteers fighting in Ukraine.

Mr Minaud left his job as a delivery driver to do humanitarian work before taking up arms, saying he was motivated “to stop the massacres” of civilians.

The 45-year-old with a greying goatee showed AFP his French passport bearing his full name and his Ukrainian military ID card.