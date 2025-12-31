French far-right leader Marine Le Pen to attend Brigitte Bardot’s funeral

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Far-right French politician Marine Le Pen was once described by late actress Brigitte Bardot as a modern “Joan of Arc” who could save the country.

PARIS - France’s three-time presidential candidate Marine Le Pen is to attend the funeral next week of 1950s and 1960s film star Brigitte Bardot, a member of her team said on Dec 30.

President Emmanuel Macron – who on Dec 28 hailed Bardot as a “legend” – would however not attend her funeral, a source in his office said.

Bardot, who died aged 91 on Dec 28, drew criticism in her later years for her anti-immigration views and for supporting the far right.

She was several times convicted in court for hate speech, including against Muslims.

The animal welfare advocate backed Le Pen when she ran for president in 2012 and 2017, describing her as a modern “Joan of Arc” who could save the country.

The presidency has offered Bardot’s family to hold a national homage for her, but they have not responded, the source in Mr Macron’s office added.

Conservative politician Eric Ciotti has called for a national farewell to the blonde screen icon of the New Wave, like the one organised in 2018 for French rock star Johnny Hallyday.

But many on the left are against the idea.

Socialist party leader Olivier Faure opposed it, especially as he said Bardot “was several times convicted of racism”.

Bardot’s animal foundation has said her funeral in a church in her southern hometown of Saint-Tropez on Jan 7 would be followed by a private burial, but has not said where.

The former actor said in 2018 she wished to be buried in her garden, to avoid a “crowd of idiots” trampling on the tombs of her parents and grandparents.

Saint-Tropez mayor Sylvie Siri told local media Bardot’s final wishes had been respected, but provided no further details.

Bardot’s fourth husband, Bernard d’Ormale, was an adviser of late far-right leader Jean-Marie Le Pen, whose daughter Marine then took over his party.

Le Pen may be barred from a fourth run for the Elysee in 2027 due to a graft conviction.

But her National Rally party sees its best chance ever to win the presidency in the upcoming polls, with Mr Macron stepping down after two consecutive terms.

Le Pen’s appeal trial in the corruption case starts in January. AFP