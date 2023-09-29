French defence minister, in Kyiv, discusses joint weapons output with Zelensky

KYIV - French Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu visited Kyiv on Thursday and discussed the possibility of joint weapons production during talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the president’s office said.

“I discussed with your ministers very specifically how French industry can help you. We, of course, will continue this work,” Mr Lecornu said, in a video published by Mr Zelensky on Telegram messenger.

Mr Lecornu and Mr Zelensky discussed bolstering Ukraine’s air defences ahead of winter, the president’s office said in a statement. Kyiv fears Russia will conduct a campaign of air strikes on critical energy infrastructure this winter.

Ukraine’s president said he was grateful to French President Emmanuel Macron for military assistance.

He highlighted in particular the supply of anti-aircraft missile systems, Caesar self-propelled artillery units and Scalp cruise missiles. REUTERS