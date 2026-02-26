French Culture Minister Dati quits to focus on run for Paris mayor

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

French Culture Minister Rachida Dati leaves following the weekly cabinet meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, February 4, 2026. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

PARIS, Feb 25 - French Culture Minister Rachida Dati quit her post on Wednesday to focus on her candidacy for Paris mayor in an election scheduled for March 15.

She sent her resignation letter to President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday, she said in an interview with TV station BFMTV.

Macron's office said he accepted the resignation.

"The head of state thanked her for the useful action she has carried out in service to the French people over the past two years and offered her his full support in the fight she is waging," the office said.

Dati, who most recently oversaw the change at the helm of the Louvre Museum after a series of crises, is seen as the frontrunner in the race to helm city hall by pollster Ifop, but not until after a second round of voting set for March 22. REUTERS