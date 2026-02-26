French court finds Iranian national guilty of glorifying terrorism

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

A group of students attend a gathering in support of an Iranian student prisoner in France, Mahdieh Esfandiari, in front of the French embassy in Tehran, Iran, October 21, 2025. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

PARIS, Feb 26 - A French court on Thursday convicted an Iranian national of glorifying terrorism in social media posts.

* The court sentenced Mahdieh Esfandiari, a student living in the city of Lyon, to four years in prison. Three years of the sentence were suspended.

* Esfandiari was ordered to leave France. Her lawyer described the ruling as "severe" and said she would appeal.

* Esfandiari arrested last year for social media posts that praised Palestinian Islamist group Hamas' October 2023 attack on Israel.

* France is trying to bring two of its citizens back from Iran. REUTERS