French court finds Iranian national guilty of glorifying terrorism
Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox
PARIS, Feb 26 - A French court on Thursday convicted an Iranian national of glorifying terrorism in social media posts.
* The court sentenced Mahdieh Esfandiari, a student living in the city of Lyon, to four years in prison. Three years of the sentence were suspended.
* Esfandiari was ordered to leave France. Her lawyer described the ruling as "severe" and said she would appeal.
* Esfandiari arrested last year for social media posts that praised Palestinian Islamist group Hamas' October 2023 attack on Israel.
* France is trying to bring two of its citizens back from Iran. REUTERS