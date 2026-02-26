Straitstimes.com header logo

French court finds Iranian national guilty of glorifying terrorism

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

A group of students attend a gathering in support of an Iranian student prisoner in France, Mahdieh Esfandiari, in front of the French embassy in Tehran, Iran, October 21, 2025. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

A group of students attend a gathering in support of an Iranian student prisoner in France, Mahdieh Esfandiari, in front of the French embassy in Tehran, Iran, October 21, 2025. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

Google Preferred Source badge

PARIS, Feb 26 - A French court on Thursday convicted an Iranian national of glorifying terrorism in social media posts.

* The court sentenced Mahdieh Esfandiari, a student living in the city of Lyon, to four years in prison. Three years of the sentence were suspended.

* Esfandiari was ordered to leave France. Her lawyer described the ruling as "severe" and said she would appeal.

* Esfandiari arrested last year for social media posts that praised Palestinian Islamist group Hamas' October 2023 attack on Israel.

* France is trying to bring two of its citizens back from Iran. REUTERS

See more on

Media

Social media

Hamas

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.