French court convicts ex-president Nicolas Sarkozy on corruption charges

Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy was given a three-year prison sentence, of which two years are suspended.
Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy was given a three-year prison sentence, of which two years are suspended.PHOTO: AFP
  • Published
    7 min ago

PARIS (AFP) - A French court on Monday (March 1) convicted former president Nicolas Sarkozy on charges of corruption and influence peddling, handing him a three-year prison sentence of which two years are suspended.

Sarkozy, who led France from 2007 to 2012, was accused of offering to help a judge obtain a senior job in Monaco in exchange for inside information on an inquiry into his campaign finances.

Taking into account the two years suspended, the sentence of one year jail means it is unlikely Sarkozy will physically go to prison, a punishment that in France usually applies to jail terms of above two years.

More on this topic

 

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 