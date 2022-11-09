French cardinal faces legal probe over child abuse: Prosecutor

MARSEILLE - French prosecutors said Tuesday that they had opened an inquiry into child abuse by a cardinal after he confessed publicly to “reprehensible” acts with a 14-year-old girl in the 1980s.

Jean-Pierre Ricard, a retired bishop made a cardinal by Pope Francis in 2016, was named among 11 senior clergymen who face sexual abuse allegations in an announcement by the French Catholic Church on Monday.

In a message read out at a conference of bishops, Ricard admitted that “35 years ago, when I was a priest, I behaved in a reprehensible way towards a girl of 14. There is no doubt that my behaviour caused serious and long-lasting consequences for that person.”

The most serious sexual offences in France such as rape usually have a statute of limitations of 30 years, but the period to bring charges can be extended if the victim was a minor at the time of the offence.

The maximum period for charges for sexual abuse of a minor is usually 20 years from the date at which the victim turns 18.

“A preliminary enquiry has been started to verify the facts of this revelation,” prosecutor Dominique Laurens told AFP in the southern city of Marseille, where Ricard said the abuse took place.

Judicial sources in Marseille said the bishop of Nice had alerted prosecutors on October 24, after Ricard told him that he had “kissed” a teenage girl.

The confession by the 78-year-old was received “like a shock” by fellow church leaders, the head of the Bishops’ Conference of France, Eric de Moulins-Beaufort, told reporters on Monday at a meeting in the southwestern town of Lourdes.

Ricard served as a bishop in Coutances, Montpellier and most recently in the western city of Bordeaux from 2001 to 2019, when he retired.

“It’s a good thing that he confessed and acknowledged it,” a 70-year-old parishioner in Bordeaux, Martine, told AFP when asked for reaction.

She said it “was a shame that in the Catholic religion we don’t allow priests, archbishops and other people to get married.”