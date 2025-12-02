French authorities detain two minors in terrorism probe

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The French authorities said they were investigating two minors suspected of planning an attack on Israeli targets.

PARIS - Two minors, including a Russian national, have been placed in custody in Paris on suspicion of plotting an antisemitic attack, according to judicial and press sources.

The Russian, a Chechen 16-year-old who came to France with his mother four years ago, had sent a photo on WhatsApp of himself holding a knife and announced that he was “going to kill Jews in five days”, Le Parisien newspaper reported.

He was in contact with the other 16-year-old, who lived in the Paris region, and threatened to target a site of religious worship, the newspaper added.

Confirming the press reports, France’s national anti-terror prosecutor’s office told AFP on Dec 1 that the pair had been charged with “participation in a terrorist criminal association with the aim of preparing one or more crimes against persons”.

France has charged 20 minors for terrorism-related offences in 2025 so far, with prosecutors pointing to an uptick in young people being indicted for such plots over the past five years.

The pair’s detention brings this year’s total past the 19 minors charged with terrorism-related offences across the whole of 2024. AFP