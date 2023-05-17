French army in spotlight over journalist's kidnapping in Mali

PARIS - French forces tried to use a journalist’s visit to northern Mali to track a jihadist leader but failed to prevent the reporter from being kidnapped by the militants, French media reported Wednesday.

The report comes amid an investigation into what happened to journalist Olivier Dubois, 48, who was abducted in the northern Malian town of Gao in April 2021.

He flew home to France in March, nearly two years after he was kidnapped by the Al-Qaeda-linked Group to Support Islam and Muslims (JNIM).

Based on French and Malian judicial documents from the probe, the report said a fixer working with Dubois had informed France’s anti-jihadist Barkhane force of his plans to interview a jihadist leader.

Barkhane planned to track the leader back to his base but then abandoned the operation because it was deemed “too dangerous for the journalist”, it said.

But they did not deploy the necessary means to prevent the journalist from being kidnapped, it added.

The report was published by newspapers Le Monde and Liberation as well as broadcasters RFI and TV5Monde.

‘Grave ethical problem’

A diplomatic source told AFP a letter was sent to Dubois the day he was kidnapped, formally urging him not to make the trip, after “a meeting the previous day with the embassy during which he had already been given the same advice”.

In addition, Liberation – for whom Dubois was writing at the time – had refused to back his plan to interview the jihadist in view of the risks.

Contacted by AFP, the French foreign ministry declined to comment due to the ongoing investigation.