French anaesthetist who poisoned 30 patients, killing 12, gets life in jail

Frederic Pechier worked as an anaesthetist at two clinics when patients went into cardiac arrest in suspicious circumstances between 2008 to 2017.

Frederic Pechier worked as an anaesthetist at two clinics in France, where patients went into cardiac arrest in suspicious circumstances between 2008 and 2017.

PHOTO: AFP

BESANCON, France A French court on Dec 18 sentenced a doctor to life in jail for

poisoning 30 children and adults

, 12 of whom died, in an alleged attempt to discredit co-workers.

Frederic Pechier, 53, worked as an anaesthetist in two clinics in the eastern city of Besancon when patients went into cardiac arrest in suspicious circumstances between 2008 and 2017. Twelve could not be resuscitated.

Pechier’s youngest victim, four-year-old Teddy, survived two cardiac arrests during a routine tonsil surgery in 2016.

“You will be incarcerated immediately,” presiding judge Delphine Thibierge said.

Pechier, who has denied wrongdoing and has not been detained since the start of the probe, appeared unmoved.

The doctor’s oldest alleged victim was 89.

An investigation was launched in 2017, after suspicious cardiac arrests during operations on patients otherwise considered low-risk. AFP

