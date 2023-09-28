French ambassador to Niger returns to Paris after weeks of tension

PARIS - France’s ambassador to Niger landed in Paris on Wednesday, after weeks of tensions with the post-coup regime in the West African country who demanded his expulsion.

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna met Mr Sylvain Itte “to thank him and his teams for his work in the service of our country under difficult conditions,” the ministry said in a written statement to AFP.

The return of the ambassador comes two months after a coup in Niger ousted its pro-Paris president and prompted a souring in relations between France and its former colony, with Niger’s new rulers demanding his departure.

Mr Itte left Niamey with six colleagues “around 4am” (11am Singapore time), a diplomatic source had earlier told AFP.

On Sunday, French President Emmanuel Macron had announced in a TV interview that the ambassador would leave “in the coming hours”.

Niger’s military leaders – who overthrew the democratically elected president Mohamed Bazoum on July 26 – welcomed the announcement.

Born in the Malian capital Bamako in 1959, Mr Itte had been in the post as ambassador to Niger for a year.

His diplomatic career spans 35 years and he was previously ambassador to Uruguay and Angola.

‘Return to constitutional order’

The Junta had told Itte to leave the country after they overthrew Mr Bazoum and took away the envoy’s diplomatic immunity and visa.

But a 48-hour ultimatum for him to go, issued in August, passed with him still in place, as the French government refused to comply or to recognise the military regime as legitimate.

Paris had said that only Mr Bazoum’s deposed government could order the envoy out.