French Alps attack exposes Macron's challenges on immigration

PARIS - The knife attack on toddlers in a French Alpine town, suspected to have been carried out by a Syrian refugee, has thrown a spotlight on President Emmanuel Macron’s struggles to find support for a new immigration Bill in a fragmented parliament.

France was still in shock a day after four children - aged between 22 and 36 months - and two pensioners were stabbed in the tranquil lakeside town of Annecy.

The suspect in police custody is a 31-year-old Syrian national who was granted refugee status in Sweden 10 years ago and thanks to European free movement rules was legally in France where he had filed another asylum request.

French authorities rejected that request last week.

The case has exposed the tensions between Europe’s free movement rights and the pressure governments in countries like France, Germany and Italy are feeling from voters to toughen immigration laws as societies shift rightwards politically.

Mr Macron’s government this year drafted new legislation that would have accelerated the expulsions of illegal migrants and fast-tracked applications of migrants working in parts of the economy with labour shortages.

But it was forced back to the drawing board after failing to strike a deal with the centre-right lawmakers it depends on for a working majority in parliament.

“We are swamped by asylum requests,” Ms Marine Le Pen, the leader of the far-right who pushed Mr Macron hard in last year’s presidential run-off vote, told Europe 1 radio.

Ms Le Pen alleged that the suspect’s asylum claim should have been fast-tracked since he already had refugee status in another EU country.

Asylum expert Philippe Fontana urged caution, citing unknowns around the suspect’s circumstances.

“But this puts the spotlight on the asylum application process in France,” he added.

EU versus France

In 2022, France received the second-highest proportion of first-time asylum applications in the EU, with 16 per cent of the EU total, after Germany’s 25 per cent, according to EU data.

A Senate report showed only 7 per cent of individuals handed an expulsion order following failed asylum bids left the country in the second half of 2022.