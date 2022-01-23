French adventurer, 75, dies during solo Atlantic row

BORDEAUX (AFP) - A 75-year-old Frenchman attempting to row across the Atlantic "to laugh at old age" was found dead in his cabin at sea Saturday (Jan 22), his support team said.

Portugal's coastguard found Jean-Jacques Savin's overturned boat off the Portuguese archipelago of the Azores on Friday.

They were able to send a diver down on Saturday to search it, his team added.

The former paratrooper's body "was found lifeless inside the cabin", they said.

The avid triathlete set off from mainland Portugal's southern tip on Jan 1, but there had been no contact with him since overnight Thursday to Friday when he activated two distress beacons.

It was just his latest adventure after crossing the Atlantic alone in a custom-built barrel in 2019, a 127-day trip followed by thousands on Facebook.

Savin was hoping again to reach the Caribbean, this time in a rowing boat eight metres long and 1.70m wide, with a rowing station at its centre.

His team earlier on Saturday said they were "very worried".

"We haven't heard from him since 00:34 yesterday (Friday) morning," they said, adding that he had activated "two distress beacons, telling us he was 'in great difficulty'."

His daughter in a Facebook post said a search operation "was immediately set in motion in coordination with the French, Portuguese and US sea rescue services".

He was last heard of north of Madeira, Portuguese islands off the northwest coast of Africa, on his way to Ponta Delgada in the Azores.

Shortly after leaving on Jan 1, unfavourable wind conditions had forced the adventurer to extend his trip by 900km.

'Off on holiday'

On Wednesday, he had reported "strong swell and... wind" on Facebook, adding that he had been forced to switch from using an electric water desalinator to a backup one operated by hand.

"It's costing me physical energy," he wrote.

But "be assured, I am not in danger".