Freight train derails in Russia due to 'interference', officials say

Freight train cars derailed and a storage tank containing diesel fuel caught fire in the southern Russian region of Volgograd due to "outside interference," Russian officials said on Tuesday.

"As a result of interference by unauthorised persons into the operation of railway transport, cars of a freight train derailed at the Kotluban station," Russian Railways said in a statement on its website.

"According to preliminary information, there were no injuries. At this time, train traffic in the area of the Kotluban station is suspended."

The storage tank and cars with lumber caught fire and the blaze was extinguished, Russia's RIA state news agency reported, citing the emergency ministry.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports and it was not immediately clear whether the incident was related to Russia's war in Ukraine.

Kyiv has said in the past it carried out sabotage attacks on Russia's railway system to disrupt military logistics, including far from the front lines in the nearly 27-month-old war.

Ukraine says that targeting Russia's military, transport and energy infrastructure undermines Moscow's war effort and is an answer to the countless deadly attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure by Russia. REUTERS