Freight train derailed in Russia by 'explosive device'

MOSCOW - A freight train derailed on Monday in Russia’s western region of Bryansk bordering Ukraine, after an “explosive device” detonated on the tracks but caused no casualties, authorities said.

Belarus, a close ally of Russia, said the train was Belarusian and was going from its southeastern city of Gomel to Russia’s Bryansk.

There have been reports of sabotage on railroads in Russia and Belarus throughout Moscow’s more than year-long Ukraine offensive.

But this was the first time Russian officials confirmed an attack on this scale.

Separately, officials said power lines had been blown up in northern Russia, which the FSB security service called an “act of sabotage”.

The apparent attacks came a day after a Ukrainian strike killed four people in a Russian village in the Bryansk region and as Kyiv prepared for a widely expected counter-offensive.

“An unidentified explosive device went off, as a result of which a locomotive of a freight train derailed,” Bryansk governor Alexander Bogomaz said on Telegram.

There were no casualties, he added.

Footage on social media showed the front of the train and several cargo carriages on fire and lying on the grass next to the tracks.