Freeze in Europe’s far north unleashes chaos as it sweeps south

HELSINKI - The deep freeze gripping Europe’s northernmost region is edging south, paralysing transport systems and pushing power prices to record levels.

The icy conditions, which produced the coldest January for 25 years in parts of Sweden near the Arctic Circle, will spread to Nordic capitals over the weekend. Helsinki and Stockholm are forecast to see lows around -20 dec C, while Oslo is set for a minimum of -28 dec C on Jan 5, according to Maxar Technologies.

Finland asked citizens to conserve power to avoid outages as prices surged to an all-time high. Freezing temperatures and heavy snow are closing roads and disrupting train services across the region, with an unusual number of cancellations. Finland’s state-owned train operator VR is cancelling about 20 long-distance services per day through the weekend.

“Our trains have not properly defrosted and need extra de-icing and maintenance,” said director of long-distance traffic Piia Tyynila at VR.

Half of Finland’s roads face difficult conditions, according to state-owned Fintraffic said. A major road in southern Sweden, where some drivers were rescued by the military after more than a 1,000 cars got stuck on Jan 3 and Jan 4, will only reopen later this afternoon.

While the likelihood of an electricity shortfall is currently small, Finland’s grid manager continues to operate in a state of heightened readiness.

Finnish power prices for Jan 5 surged 290 per cent to a record €890.54 (S$1,297) per megawatt-hour. They fell back to €167.33 for Jan 6, which is still extremely high for a weekend. About 17 per cent of Finland’s consumption was covered by imports from Sweden, Estonia and Norway.