Freed Belarus opposition leaders delay public appearance to recover

BERLIN, Dec 22 - Belarusian opposition leaders Maria Kalesnikava and Viktar Babaryka, freed this month after five years in prison, said they need more time to recover before speaking publicly.

The pair, prominent figures in the movement that challenged President Alexander Lukashenko in a disputed 2020 election, were released on December 13 as part of a deal under which the U.S. lifted sanctions on Belarusian potash in exchange for their freedom.

They had been expected to give a news conference in Berlin on Tuesday.

"Maria and Viktar need some time to recover and to reconnect with their loved ones," Kalesnikava's sister Tatsiana Khomich told Reuters. "After the New Year, we will get back with a format that will allow for the broadest possible participation."

The two were imprisoned on what Western observers said were trumped-up political charges. Human rights activists said they had been subjected to degrading treatment and undergone serious health emergencies during their time in detention.

Last week Germany announced that it would grant residency to the pair, part of a policy of allowing prominent prisoners of conscience residence on their release. REUTERS