Frankfurt airport closed for departures on Thursday due to strike

A traveller looks at an information board on the day of a strike by Lufthansa ground staff in Frankfurt, Germany, February 7, 2024. REUTERS/Maximilian Schwarz/File Photo
Updated
Mar 06, 2024, 07:51 PM
Published
Mar 06, 2024, 07:41 PM

BERLIN - Frankfurt airport, Germany's busiest, will be closed to passengers with planned departures on Thursday due to a security staff strike organised by Germany's Verdi union, the airport's operator said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Fraport is asking all passengers starting their journey in Frankfurt not to come to the airport on March 7 and to contact their airline," the statement said.

Germany is facing strike action on three fronts on Thursday, with walkouts also planned by the nation's train drivers and by ground staff at Lufthansa.

It is the latest wave of industrial action to hit Europe's largest economy, where high inflation and worker shortages have put a strain on wage negotiations, leading to repeated strikes in the travel sector. REUTERS

