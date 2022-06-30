France's new wave of Covid-19 infections expected to peak end-July: Scientist

A medical worker administering a Covid-19 swab test in Nantes, in western France, on June 23, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
23 min ago
Published
1 hour ago

PARIS (REUTERS) - A new wave in France of Covid-19 infections fuelled by emerging variants of the disease should peak towards end-July, said the government's top scientific adviser Jean-Francois Delfraissy on Thursday (June 30).

"The peak is not yet here, this peak of infections will probably be for end-July," Mr Delfraissy told RTL radio.

"Then the BA.5 variant will reappear, if it is not overtaken by another variant... in autumn," he added.

France reported 124,724 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, against 77,967 a week ago.

The government also recommended this week that people should start wearing face masks again in crowded areas, especially in public transport, to counter the latest surge in Covid-19 cases.

