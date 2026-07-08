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France’s Marine Le Pen says still running for president, after embezzlement conviction confirmed

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French far-right leader Marine Le Pen, member of parliament for the Rassemblement National (National Rally - RN) party, leaves after a party meeting at the Rassemblement National headquarters following the verdict in her appeal trial, alongside the RN party itself and 10 others defendants found guilty of diverting European Parliament funds, in Paris, France, July 7, 2026. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen leaving a party meeting in Paris on July 7, following the verdict in her appeal case.

PHOTO: REUTERS

PARIS - France’s far-right chief Marine Le Pen said on July 7 she would run for president in 2027 after an embezzlement conviction was confirmed on appeal, a ruling she said she would challenge before the country’s highest court.

“Tonight, I am a candidate in the presidential election,” Le Pen told TF1 television, ending uncertainty over whether she would run for the top job for the fourth time in elections viewed as her party’s best ever chance to win the presidency. AFP

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.