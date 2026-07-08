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France’s Marine Le Pen says still running for president, after embezzlement conviction confirmed

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen leaving a party meeting in Paris on July 7, following the verdict in her appeal case.

PARIS - France’s far-right chief Marine Le Pen said on July 7 she would run for president in 2027 after an embezzlement conviction was confirmed on appeal, a ruling she said she would challenge before the country’s highest court.

“Tonight, I am a candidate in the presidential election,” Le Pen told TF1 television, ending uncertainty over whether she would run for the top job for the fourth time in elections viewed as her party’s best ever chance to win the presidency. AFP