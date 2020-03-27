France's Macron told EU leaders 'survival of European project' at stake in coronavirus crisis

Macron (right) attends a video conference call with members of the European Council, March 26, 2020.
Macron (right) attends a video conference call with members of the European Council, March 26, 2020.
PARIS (REUTERS) - French President Emmanuel Macron warned his fellow European Union leaders on Thursday (March 26) that the coronavirus outbreak risked undoing the bloc's central pillars such as its no-border zone if they failed to show solidarity in this crisis, a diplomat said.

"What's at stake is the survival of the European project,"he told the 26 other leaders in a conference call, according to a French diplomat.

"The risk we are facing is the death of Schengen," Macron added, according to the same source.

 

