France's Macron to meet Zelenskiy, Starmer and Merz in London on Monday

French President Emmanuel Macron speaks as he meets students during a visit to the Sichuan University in Chengdu, Sichuan province, as part of a three-day visit to China, December 5, 2025. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier/Pool

French President Emmanuel Macron speaks as he meets students during a visit to the Sichuan University in Chengdu, Sichuan province, as part of a three-day visit to China, December 5, 2025. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier/Pool

PARIS, Dec 6 - French President Emmanuel Macron said he would travel to London on Monday to meet Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskiy as well as the British and German leaders, to discuss the situation in Ukraine and ongoing negotiations under U.S. mediation.

"Ukraine can count on our unwavering support. That is the whole point of the efforts we have undertaken as part of the Coalition of the Willing," Macron said on X.

"We will continue these efforts alongside the Americans to provide Ukraine with security guarantees, without which there can be no robust and lasting peace. For what is at stake in Ukraine is also the security of Europe as a whole," he added.

Macron also condemned "in the strongest possible terms" the strikes that targeted Ukraine last night, in particular its energy and rail infrastructure.

"Russia is locked into an escalatory approach and is not seeking peace ... We must continue to put pressure on Russia to force it to make peace," he added.

Widespread military activities overnight affected Ukraine's electricity grid and prompted operating nuclear power plants to reduce output, the International Atomic Energy Agency said on Saturday.

Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant temporarily lost all off-site power overnight, the IAEA said, citing its Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi. REUTERS

