France's Macron to hold talks with Venezuelan opposition leader Machado

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FILE PHOTO: María Corina Machado, Venezuelan opposition leader and Nobel Peace Prize winner, speaks during the CERAWeek energy conference 2026 in Houston, Texas, U.S., March 24, 2026. REUTERS/Danielle Villasana/File Photo

PARIS, April 13 - French President Emmanuel Macron will hold talks on Monday with exiled Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/nobel-peace-prize-winner-maria-corina-machado-revived-venezuelas-opposition-2025-10-10/, the French presidency said.

It did not say what would be discussed and gave no further details of the planned discussion.

Machado has been in exile since leaving the country to collect the Nobel Peace Prize last December.

She is under investigation in Venezuela and the interim president, Delcy Rodriguez, has said Machado should have to "answer to Venezuela" for her support of U.S. military action against Caracas.

The United States captured Venezuela's longtime leader Nicolas Maduro nL6N3Y400O in January. REUTERS