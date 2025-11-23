France’s Macron says peace deal proposal needs to be revisited

France’s President Emmanuel Macron arrives to speak with members of the media on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders' Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa, November 22, 2025. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Saturday a peace plan submitted by the U.S. to end the war between Ukraine and Russia was a good basis for work but needed to be revisited, taking the Europeans on board.

"There is a peace plan that has emerged, which incorporates ideas that are quite familiar, whether they were shared or not. It's good in that it proposes peace and recognizes important elements on issues of sovereignty, security guarantees," he told reporters at a meeting of the G20 in South Africa.

"But it's a basis for work that needs to be revisited, as we did last summer, because this plan, first of all, wasn't negotiated with the Europeans," he said.

"Yet, it stipulates many things for the Europeans. Frozen assets are held by Europeans. The European integration of Ukraine is in the hands of the Europeans," he said.

"Knowing what NATO is doing is in the hands of NATO members. So there are many things that can't simply be an American proposal, that require broader consultation," he added. REUTERS