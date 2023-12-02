France's Macron says going to Qatar to work on new Gaza truce

French President Emmanuel Macron gestures as he delivers a speech during the 18th edition of French conference on the maritime economy in Nantes, France, November 28, 2023. Damien Meyer/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Saturday that France was "very concerned" by the resumption of violence in Gaza and that he was heading to Qatar to help "engage a new truce ahead of a cease-fire".

Macron also told a press conference at the COP28 climate summit in Dubai that the situation required the doubling down on efforts to obtain a "lasting cease fire" and the freeing of all hostages.

A week-old temporary truce between Israel and Hamas collapsed on Friday after mediators were unable to extend the pause. Israel and Hamas have traded blame over the collapse. REUTERS

