France's Macron says Europe must be ready for war if it wants peace

PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron said on March 14 Europe should prepare for war if it wants peace, calling President Vladimir Putin’s Russia an adversary that would not stop in Ukraine if it defeated Kyiv’s troops in the two-year old conflict.

Mr Macron caused controversy in February after he said he could not rule out the deployment of ground troops in Ukraine in the future, with many leaders distancing themselves from that while others, especially in eastern Europe, expressed support.

“If Russia wins this war, Europe’s credibility will be reduced to zero,” Mr Macron said, in a television interview.

He said it was important for Europe not to draw red lines, which would signal weakness to the Kremlin and encourage it to push on with its invasion of Ukraine.

He refused to give detail on what a deployment to Ukraine might look like.

“I have reasons not to be precise,” he said.

“I’m not going to give (Putin) visibility.”

He said France would never initiate an offensive against Russia, and that Paris was not at war with Moscow, despite the fact that Russia had launched aggressive attacks against French interests in and outside France.

“Russia is an adversary,” he said, declining to call it an enemy.